Two bodies found inside Mississippi house destroyed by fire Published 5:28 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

The bodies of two people were found inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire Monday.

The two bodies were discovered after fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Oswald Road in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County.

WLBT reports that information provided by the Department of Public Safety of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians shows the fire started at 1:30 a.m.

Officials with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians did not identify the victims. Authorities with MBCI will continue to investigate the fire.