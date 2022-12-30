Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck Published 8:45 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday.

Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite in the Broadmoor area.

The contractor on the job site reportedly shot at the thieves as they stole the contractor’s truck at the jobsite.

The thieves reportedly hit several mailboxes on the street before crashing the truck into a nearby trailer.

Police continue to investigate the incident and still looking for suspects in the case.