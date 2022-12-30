Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck

Published 8:45 am Friday, December 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday.

Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite in the Broadmoor area.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The contractor on the job site reportedly shot at the thieves as they stole the contractor’s truck at the jobsite.

The thieves reportedly hit several mailboxes on the street before crashing the truck into a nearby trailer.

Police continue to investigate the incident and still looking for suspects in the case.

 

 

More News

Mississippi Skies: Gusty storms causing power outages while severe threat expands

The Rhonda Posey and Don Smith Technology Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin

Doctor with stethoscope

Flu cases declining in Mississippi but holiday bump may be on the way

UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle

Print Article