Georgia deputy from Mississippi found shot to death in wrecked vehicle Published 5:50 am Friday, December 30, 2022

A Georgia deputy, identified as a 24-year-old from Mississippi, was discovered shot to death in a crashed car in the Atlanta area Thursday morning.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified the deputy in a news conference Thursday but did not release the name of the deputy pending notification of his family.

WSBTV Channel 2 in Atlanta, the deputy was off-duty and in his personal vehicle when he was found shot to death.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. near Bolton Road and Peyton Road, northwest of Atlanta.

Police believe that at some point during the incident someone crashed into the deputy’s car and then drove away. Investigators say it is unclear when the deputy was shot in the incident, whether it was before or after the crash.

Police say it is also unclear whether the shooter was a pedestrian or was in a vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the deputy’s death.