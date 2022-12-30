Mississippi Skies: Gusty storms causing power outages while severe threat expands

Published 10:33 am Friday, December 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Today’s storms and torrential rain were right on schedule. So far, there haven’t been any reports of major damage, but thousands of people are without power this morning.

Jefferson County is the hardest hit this morning with nearly half of its population without power. With 4,899 electric customers total, the county is reporting 2,214 customers without electricity. Amite and Copiah counties are also reporting more than 1,000 customers without electricity in both counties, while smaller numbers of outrages are scatted from Yazoo County to Pearl River County.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also impacting six counties toward the Gulf Coast, and the slight risk for several weather and even tornadoes has been expanded to include more of southern Mississippi.

The new risk area includes communities from just east of Natchez to Brookhaven, Laurel to Picayune, and the entire Gulf Coast region. Although a weak tornado is possible in any of these places, the main threats remain torrential rain, gusty winds, and hail.

