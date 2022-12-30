MSEMA: Bridge collapses in Wilkinson County Published 11:48 am Friday, December 30, 2022

A bridge has collapsed in Wilkinson County, according to that county’s emergency management agency.

A Facebook post alerted drivers to the failure Friday morning at the Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville. According to the release, a rig was attempting to cross the bridge when it fell.

No injuries have been reported, and county officials are working with residents to assess their needs. The bridge serves as the main entrance to the northwest side of the Buffalo River, but officials said most of the houses serve as secondary homes. There are about 25 people needing to be evacuated.

“We’ve been in contact with those residents,” Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell said. “We have no unmet needs at this time, and we are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering.”

The EMA is working with Delta Workover to remove the rig from the remains of the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are also on-site.