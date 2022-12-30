Teen airlifted after being shot twice in abdomen Published 5:56 am Friday, December 30, 2022

A 17-year-old was airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl Thursday afternoon.

WJTV in Jackson reports that the teen was shot twice in the abdomen in an incident on Sweet Home Church Road.

The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Officials say the teen was alert and able to speak when officers arrived. The teen was airlifted to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Pearl Police Department at (601)-939-7000.