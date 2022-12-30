UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle Published 7:22 am Friday, December 30, 2022

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.

The post on Facebook did not indicate from where in Mississippi the deputy came.

Here is the text from the Facebook post:

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy James Thomas, 24, who was found shot and killed in his personal vehicle on Bolton Rd. on December 29th. The discovery was made following a call from a passing motorist. The Atlanta Police Department is leading the investigation into what lead to the shooting and searching for the suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information that may aid the investigation and find those responsible are urged to call APD, or Crimestoppers, 404-577-TIPS (8477). The reward for information helping to lead to an arrest in this case has increased to $30,000.

Deputy James Thomas, who joined the agency in August of this year, was assigned to Grady Detention. He was recruited to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from the Milledgeville Police Department, because of his dedication to the law enforcement profession, and his remarkable work ethic. He will be truly missed.”

