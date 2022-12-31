Mississippi man arrested for reportedly drugging child, failure to register as sex offender

Published 7:06 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 40-year-old man found alone with an 11-year-old girl has been arrested for reportedly drugging the child and failing to register as a sex offender.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Michael Anthony Rester, of Carriere, was arrested after investigators followed a tip that led to them finding Rester and the girl in a wooded area in Saucier.

The tipster reportedly said they suspected that Rester had given the 11-year-old drugs.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Rester was taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers also discovered that Rester was wanted in Pear River County for failure to register as a sex offender.

Rester was handed over to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, where he is currently being held without bond.

Additional charges are expected in the case.

 

 

