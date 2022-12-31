Mississippi officials discover more human remains near Camp Shelby two months after first discovery
Published 12:00 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022
Officials say more human remains have been discovered outside Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg where other human remains were recovered two months ago.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Forrest County Coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab continue to work to determine the identity of the person associated with the human remains located near Camp Shelby back in late October.
In addition, a company named, “DNA K9” from Poplarville has also provided a helping hand in the form of a K-9 and handler that specialize in this type of work.
On Dec. 29, 2022, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by students and faculty from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department and DNA K9 “Rambeaux” continued with an additional search of the area where the first set of remains were discovered.
The team was successful in locating more remains during this search and the remains have since been provided to the Forrest County Coroner to assist him and the State Crime Lab in their forensic exam.
