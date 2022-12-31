Mississippi police searching for escaped suspect with handcuffs on and shoes off Published 7:30 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Mississippi police are on a manhunt for a suspect that fled officers with handcuffs still on and his shoes off.

Columbus police are looking for Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields, who officers were placing under custody and putting in a police squad car to be detained when he fled officers.

Shields was suspected of having a stolen gun while investigating a vehicle accident on Lehmberg Road in Columbus.

Shield escaped to the area of Ward Road.

Officials say Shields will be facing charges and anyone caught helping Sheilds evade officers will also face charges in the incident.