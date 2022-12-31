Mississippi Skies: Pleasant day to end 2022 Published 6:25 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

For people wanting to spend time outdoors this New Year’s Eve, Mississippi is in the perfect spot sandwiched between storm systems. Any remaining showers will leave the area by lunchtime and skies will become partly cloudy to clear by this afternoon.

There are plenty of activities going on in every region of our state tonight. If you missed the article about some suggestions, find it here.

We’ll have a couple of nice days before the next system comes through.

We hope you have a happy and blessed 2023!

North Mississippi

A few scattered showers and fog are possible before 9 a.m., then becoming sunny once the system moves out by 11 a.m. or so. High near 60. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s tonight.

Central Mississippi

Showers and fog throughout the morning. Becoming sunny with a high in the upper 60s. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low near 48.

South Mississippi

A few showers and thunderstorms in the morning with patchy dense fog until noon. Becoming sunny in the afternoon with a light breeze and high of 70. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 51.

Gulf Coast

Areas of dense fog until mid-morning. Cloudy, becoming clear and breezy later in the day with highs around 70. Tonight, becoming cloudy with a low near 52.