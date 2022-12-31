Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase

Published 7:47 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

Rangers on the Natchez Trace Parkway in the Verona and Tupelo area identified a vehicle related to the robbery, but the vehicle did not stop.

Tupelo officers continued to pursue the vehicle. The chase on Bryan Drive in Tupelo, where a suspect in the case was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Antonia Cannon.

 

 

