Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase Published 7:47 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

Rangers on the Natchez Trace Parkway in the Verona and Tupelo area identified a vehicle related to the robbery, but the vehicle did not stop.

Tupelo officers continued to pursue the vehicle. The chase on Bryan Drive in Tupelo, where a suspect in the case was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Antonia Cannon.