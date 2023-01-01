Drug sting leads to seizure of drugs, stolen weapons and cash by Mississippi agents Published 6:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

Agents discovered a large amount of narcotics — including more than 1,000 pills — stolen guns and cash after a year-long investigation of a rural Mississippi property.

Narcotics agents and uniformed deputies from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 1047 Bob Road near Hazlehurst following a year-long investigation.

Several persons were arrested at the scene, and a large number of narcotics and weapons were seized. The following list contains the items collected at the residence.

7 pounds of high-grade marijuana

Over one thousand doses of pills believed to be Ecstasy and also Xanax

Three rifles

Nine handguns

digital scales

U.S. currency

A flat-screen television and a chainsaw.

Three of the firearms were reported as stolen.

The individuals who were arrested are facing drug and firearms charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests will be made in the near future.

…..