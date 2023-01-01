Police investigating New Year’s Eve death of pedestrian on Mississippi interstate Published 7:15 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a pedestrian on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday night,

Hattiesburg police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 59 shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The incident happened under the Hardy Street overpass bridge, where a male was discovered dead in the highway’s northbound lanes.

Police report that the victim was struck by a 2016 Honda. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said.

No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.