Police seeking public help identifying suspect who robbed Mississippi store at gunpoint Published 8:10 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on video during a New Year’s Eve robbery of a convenience store.

Hattiesburg police posted stills from the surveillance video of the person who connected with the armed robbery of the Circle K convenience store on U.S. 49.

Police say the suspect entered the store at approximately 2 a.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint on Dec. 31, 2022.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, or the individual pictured below, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

