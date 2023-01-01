Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Published 8:45 am Sunday, January 1, 2023
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a single gunshot victim who was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center.
The investigation revealed that this shooting was related to a fight call between female juveniles occurring at the same time.
The department has arrested Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, and Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville.
These individuals are believed to be the primary shooters in this event. Young was arrested in Lowndes County. Jordan was treated for a gunshot injury and released into Starkville PD custody.
Young was charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling house.
Jordan was charged with aggravated assault.
More arrests are expected related to this incident.
“Our agency would like to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance throughout this investigation,” officials with the Starkville police wrote on social media.
If you have information about this, or any other incident, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on our website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.
