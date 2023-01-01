Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence

Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a single gunshot victim who was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center.

The investigation revealed that this shooting was related to a fight call between female juveniles occurring at the same time.

The department has arrested Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, and Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville.

These individuals are believed to be the primary shooters in this event. Young was arrested in Lowndes County. Jordan was treated for a gunshot injury and released into Starkville PD custody.