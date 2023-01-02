Mississippi man killed in interstate wreck while driving ambulance Published 5:39 am Monday, January 2, 2023

A Mississippi man operating an ambulance in Louisiana died in an overnight wreck on the interstate.

Louisiana State Police report that John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish.

Crow, who was driving an Acadian Ambulance, reportedly collided with a truck that was traveling In front of the ambulance.

Crow received fatal injuries in the wreck despite wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the ambulance received injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the wreck.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.