Passenger in vehicle dies on Mississippi highway after car leaves road, overturns multiple times, officials say

Published 11:39 am Monday, January 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 482 in Neshoba County.

According to reports, Breanne Mingo, 21, of Philadelphia, was driving west on Highway 482 ran off the roadway and overturned multiple times. Nakeya Amos, an unrestrained passenger,  received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

