Photos, video released of armed burglars invading Mississippi subdivision. Deputies seek public’s help.

Published 1:28 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Deputies are looking for information about armed male suspects committing several auto burglaries in a Mississippi subdivision.

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos of the male suspects committing the auto burgalries Monday morning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. throughout Hwy 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision.

The individuals in the photos and video were armed.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Any information identifying these suspects can be called into the Warren County Sheriff Office at 601-636-1761 or Central MS Crime Stoppers if you have information that leads to a arrest and recovery of stolen property for a cash reward.

 

 

….

,,,,,

More News

Mississippi Skies: Afternoon severe threat update

Study says Wisconsin tops list of best states for a girl’s night out. Why was Mississippi ranked near the bottom?

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

Passenger in vehicle dies on Mississippi highway after car leaves road, overturns multiple times, officials say

Print Article