Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges Published 7:55 am Monday, January 2, 2023

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.

Upon further investigation, Ray and Jennifer Lynn Carruthers, 33, of Tupelo, were both found to be in possession of a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Ray and Carruthers were both arrested and transported to the Lee County Adult Detention Center.

Ray has been charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance — Methamphetamine. A Lee County Justice Court Judge set her bond at $5,000.00.