Family finds man dead in his Mississippi home. Homicide investigation launched.

Published 5:51 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

Deputies say a man was found dead in his Mississippi home on Monday.

WLBT in Jackson reports that the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office received a call after family members found Austin Holeman, 22, in his house in the Scotland Community shortly before 10 a.m.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Holeman appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The body will be sent for an autopsy to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

 

 

