Man leads Mississippi Capitol Police on brief pursuit before being arrested

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man led Mississippi Capitol Police on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody and charged with several felony violation.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reported the arrest in social media Tuesday.

On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Capitol Police approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee the scene and after a brief foot pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no incident.

Eubanks has been charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

No bond has been set at this time.

