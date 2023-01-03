Police: Woman receives minor injuries to scalp after being shot while driving on New Year’s Eve Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting after a woman received minor injuries to her scalp while driving.

Vicksburg Police are investigating the incident, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police responding to a shots fired call on Locust Street located a female victim who stated someone fired into her 2005 Honda Accord as she was driving along Locust Street.

Police say the woman received a minor wound to her scalp and was treated and released at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.