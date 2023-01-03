Police: Woman receives minor injuries to scalp after being shot while driving on New Year’s Eve

Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting after a woman received minor injuries to her scalp while driving.

Vicksburg Police are investigating the incident, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police responding to a shots fired call on Locust Street located a female victim who stated someone fired into her 2005 Honda Accord as she was driving along Locust Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police say the woman received a minor wound to her scalp and was treated and released at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.

 

More News

Last Call: Mississippi restaurant says Jackson water crisis too much to bear, closing its doors

Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday

Man leads Mississippi Capitol Police on brief pursuit before being arrested

Vicksburg veteran, lawyer announces 2024 run to be next U.S. senator from Mississippi

Print Article