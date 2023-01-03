Tired of watching from the sidelines? Want to call the shots? Qualifying for Mississippi state and county elections starts today.
Published 9:22 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023
For those Mississippians who are tired of watching state and county government from the sidelines, the time to put your political acumen to the test starts now.
The qualifying for elected positions across the state of Mississippi begins today and will continue through 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Positions that will be up for election include the following statewide, state district, legislative, county and county district offices:
State offices
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Secretary of State
- Attorney General
- Auditor
- Treasurer
- Commissioner of Insurance
- Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- State Senators
- State Representatives
- Transportation Commissioners
- Public Service Commissioners
- District Attorney
COUNTY OFFICES
- Sheriff
- Chancery Clerk
- Circuit Clerk
- Tax Assessor
- Tax Collector
- Coroner
- Surveyor
- Supervisors
- Justice Court Judges
- County Attorney
- Constables
- Election Commissioners (Districts 2 and 4)
Mississippians looking to run can access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide, which has information on legal qualifications required to seek and hold office.
The deadline for the qualifying period is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
The schedule for 2023 election dates are as follows:
- Primary Election Day – Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Primary Runoff Election Day – Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- General/Special Election Day – Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- General/Special Runoff Election Day – Tuesday, November 28, 2023