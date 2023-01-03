Tired of watching from the sidelines? Want to call the shots? Qualifying for Mississippi state and county elections starts today. Published 9:22 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

For those Mississippians who are tired of watching state and county government from the sidelines, the time to put your political acumen to the test starts now.

The qualifying for elected positions across the state of Mississippi begins today and will continue through 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Positions that will be up for election include the following statewide, state district, legislative, county and county district offices:

State offices

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Auditor

Treasurer

Commissioner of Insurance

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

State Senators

State Representatives

Transportation Commissioners

Public Service Commissioners

District Attorney

COUNTY OFFICES

Sheriff

Chancery Clerk

Circuit Clerk

Tax Assessor

Tax Collector

Coroner

Surveyor

Supervisors

Justice Court Judges

County Attorney

Constables

Election Commissioners (Districts 2 and 4)

Mississippians looking to run can access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide, which has information on legal qualifications required to seek and hold office.

The deadline for the qualifying period is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The schedule for 2023 election dates are as follows: