Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021

Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Aubrey Jane McClaine

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

Like all fads, the popularity of certain baby names changes. What was all the rage during your parents’ generation will not necessarily be popular today. In 1990, Jessica topped the list as the most popular female baby name. In 2021, the name Jessica dropped in popularity to #481.

Social media and pop culture sometimes play a role in naming trends. For example, the name Karen dropped by 263 spots in popularity in 2021, after Karen became a slang word synonymous with entitled white women captured on video exploiting their privilege under the guise of victimhood. Also on the downswing, names ending in “yn”—Jaxtyn, Korbyn, Carolyn, and Lauryn are just some examples of names that dropped in popularity in 2021. Often, parents are eschewing less popular names.

Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that dropped in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration. By subtracting the name’s 2020 rank from its 2021 rank, Stacker determined the decrease in each name’s popularity (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names). In the event of a tie, Stacker used the 2021 rank.

Many of the names that decreased in popularity are considered gender-neutral, though the Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables. Male and female designations were determined using the gender selected on Social Security card applications.

Smiling baby on white bedding.

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#50. Genesis (male)

– 2021 rank: 973
– 2020 rank: 827
– Change: 146

Baby girl waving hand and standing up in crib.

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#49. Kyleigh (female)

– 2021 rank: 981
– 2020 rank: 835
– Change: 146

Smiling baby held in air wearing blue.

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#48. Kellan (male)

– 2021 rank: 835
– 2020 rank: 688
– Change: 147

Baby girl in high chair smiling.

Canva

#47. Annabella (female)

– 2021 rank: 1000
– 2020 rank: 851
– Change: 149

Baby girl laying on pink blanket playing with mobile.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Maison (male)

– 2021 rank: 1064
– 2020 rank: 915
– Change: 149

Smiling baby girl lying on a bed sleeping on blue sheets.

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#45. Korbin (male)

– 2021 rank: 859
– 2020 rank: 709
– Change: 150

Baby girl wearing bib sitting in high chair.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#44. Elyse (female)

– 2021 rank: 869
– 2020 rank: 719
– Change: 150

Baby girl with cute smile sitting unsupported .

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#43. Tori (female)

– 2021 rank: 995
– 2020 rank: 845
– Change: 150

Smiling baby with blue eyes on purple bedding.

Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock

#42. Brylee (female)

– 2021 rank: 935
– 2020 rank: 781
– Change: 154

Baby girl laying on tummy on white bedding.

Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock

#41. Aubrielle (female)

– 2021 rank: 949
– 2020 rank: 794
– Change: 155

Surprised toddler with hands on her cheeks.

riggleton // Shutterstock

#40. Haylee (female)

– 2021 rank: 942
– 2020 rank: 786
– Change: 156

Baby girl wearing white dress and headband.

marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Kamilah (female)

– 2021 rank: 979
– 2020 rank: 823
– Change: 156

Baby wearing colorful headband playing with toy.

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#38. Esperanza (female)

– 2021 rank: 1108
– 2020 rank: 951
– Change: 157

Smiling baby wearing pink headband laying on pink blanket.

Flashon Studio // Shutterstock

#37. Kenia (female)

– 2021 rank: 1081
– 2020 rank: 923
– Change: 158

Baby sitting in high chair, holding bowl and spoon.

NYS // Shutterstock

#36. Justice (female)

– 2021 rank: 741
– 2020 rank: 577
– Change: 164

Smiling baby on multi-colored bedding.

noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#35. Ermias (male)

– 2021 rank: 814
– 2020 rank: 647
– Change: 167

Toddler wearing pink headband and pearls.

Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock

#34. Avah (female)

– 2021 rank: 825
– 2020 rank: 657
– Change: 168

Baby crawling on white carpet.

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Darwin (male)

– 2021 rank: 1073
– 2020 rank: 904
– Change: 169

Baby girl crawling on wooden floor.

George Rudy // Shutterstock

#32. Queen (female)

– 2021 rank: 1134
– 2020 rank: 965
– Change: 169

Smiling baby on gray bedding.

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#31. Bobby (male)

– 2021 rank: 1015
– 2020 rank: 845
– Change: 170

Baby boy on orange blanket.

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#30. London (male)

– 2021 rank: 1034
– 2020 rank: 864
– Change: 170

Baby girl wearing pink clothing.

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#29. Madalynn (female)

– 2021 rank: 1170
– 2020 rank: 997
– Change: 173

Smiling baby with blue and strawberry shirt on.

StockImageFactory.com // Shutterstock

#28. Novah (female)

– 2021 rank: 743
– 2020 rank: 569
– Change: 174

Mother holding baby drinking bottle.

Olena Chukhil // Shutterstock

#27. Tinsley (female)

– 2021 rank: 892
– 2020 rank: 718
– Change: 174

Baby wrapped in white blanket.

Canva

#26. Abdullah (male)

– 2021 rank: 984
– 2020 rank: 810
– Change: 174

Man holding sleeping baby in white blanket.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Kamryn (male)

– 2021 rank: 1029
– 2020 rank: 855
– Change: 174

Smiling baby laying on his back on woman's lap.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Juelz (male)

– 2021 rank: 1008
– 2020 rank: 829
– Change: 179

Baby girl in pink lying in crib.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Lauryn (female)

– 2021 rank: 895
– 2020 rank: 715
– Change: 180

Baby lying on stomach on colorful bedding.

bendao // Shutterstock

#22. Korbyn (male)

– 2021 rank: 1177
– 2020 rank: 995
– Change: 182

Smiling baby lying on back on white blanket.

Gods_Kings // Shutterstock

#21. Carolyn (female)

– 2021 rank: 1126
– 2020 rank: 943
– Change: 183

Cute baby wearing striped clothing laying on stomach.

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#20. Marley (male)

– 2021 rank: 1130
– 2020 rank: 942
– Change: 188

Cute baby in blue clothing laying on stomach.

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#19. Bentlee (male)

– 2021 rank: 1082
– 2020 rank: 889
– Change: 193

Baby with curly hair sitting up in bed.

Miramiska // Shutterstock

#18. Hakeem (male)

– 2021 rank: 1155
– 2020 rank: 959
– Change: 196

Baby girl laying on stomach on floor.

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#17. Ensley (female)

– 2021 rank: 789
– 2020 rank: 590
– Change: 199

A smiling baby boy sitting on a white, seamless background with his finger in his mouth.

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#16. Aldo (male)

– 2021 rank: 983
– 2020 rank: 783
– Change: 200

Close up of a baby with blue eyes and white knitted cap on.

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#15. Elliot (female)

– 2021 rank: 773
– 2020 rank: 572
– Change: 201

Mother and baby on a white bed.

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#14. Tristen (male)

– 2021 rank: 1056
– 2020 rank: 854
– Change: 202

Happy baby holding pacifier laying down.

2p2play // Shutterstock

#13. Lyanna (female)

– 2021 rank: 969
– 2020 rank: 766
– Change: 203

Happy baby looking to the side wearing yellow dress and headband.

Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock

#12. Meilani (female)

– 2021 rank: 1094
– 2020 rank: 886
– Change: 208

Unrecognizable young mother holding a baby in her arms.

Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#11. Willie (male)

– 2021 rank: 1202
– 2020 rank: 992
– Change: 210

Baby girl with knitted pink cap on.

HTeam // Shutterstock

#10. Alexa (female)

– 2021 rank: 442
– 2020 rank: 229
– Change: 213

Baby with pink polka dot shirt laying on bed.

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#9. Itzayana (female)

– 2021 rank: 971
– 2020 rank: 757
– Change: 214

Sleeping baby girl on bed with one arm raised.

Stephan Schlachter // Shutterstock

#8. Nathalie (female)

– 2021 rank: 1133
– 2020 rank: 912
– Change: 221

Happy baby in hat and diaper lying on carpet.

Inara Prusakova // Shutterstock

#7. Keily (female)

– 2021 rank: 1080
– 2020 rank: 853
– Change: 227

Baby girl laying in a bed after waking up.

Rehan Qureshi // Shutterstock

#6. Xzavier (male)

– 2021 rank: 1212
– 2020 rank: 976
– Change: 236

Smiling baby with blue eyes lying on bed looking at camera.

Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock

#5. Karsyn (male)

– 2021 rank: 954
– 2020 rank: 700
– Change: 254

Portrait of a crawling baby on a carpet.

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#4. Karen (female)

– 2021 rank: 1091
– 2020 rank: 828
– Change: 263

Small baby lying on blanket, smiling and showing two teeth.

Stasia04 // Shutterstock

#3. Jaxtyn (male)

– 2021 rank: 935
– 2020 rank: 586
– Change: 349

Baby girl laying on pink bedding.

Pushish Images // Shutterstock

#2. Denise (female)

– 2021 rank: 1233
– 2020 rank: 873
– Change: 360

A baby girl in white bedding smiling.

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#1. Denisse (female)

– 2021 rank: 1323
– 2020 rank: 852
– Change: 471

