Police: Suspects tried to cash thousands of dollars in fake Mississippi credit union checks Published 5:23 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Police are investigating after suspects attempted to cash thousands of dollars in fake checks displaying a Mississippi credit union’s name.

Officials with Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union in Vicksburg contacted police on the morning of Dec. 30 in reference to the fraudulent checks.

The complainant stated someone had made checks displaying the credit union’s name and then attempted to cash them at a different financial institution.

The total amount of attempted fraud was $6,197.33.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department said the case is under investigation.