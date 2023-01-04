Police: Women arrested after they jump on back of wrecker, remove weapons from car being towed for evidence

Published 11:06 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Two women were arrested after they reportedly jumped on the back of a wrecker and take weapons from the car as it was being towed for evidence in a Christmas Eve shooting.

The two women — Shamekia Redd, 23, and Shafara Richardson, 26 — were each arrested by Brookhaven Police officers and charged with obstruction of justice, in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting.

Police say that Nathaniel Thompson, 26, of Hazlehurst, and Everette Cameron, 29, of Brookhaven, reported to police that they were parked in a parking lot on North First Street around 11:20 p.m. when they were shot at by an unknown individual or individuals.

The injured men drove themselves to another location, where they were both taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Thompson was transported via helicopter to a trauma center with a shattered hip. Cameron was taken by ambulance with multiple gunshot wounds. Both are reported to be in fair condition.

“We had the car towed for evidence,” Top officer Chief Kenneth Collins said. “While the tow truck driver was in route with the vehicle, two females flagged him down and stopped him. One jumped up on the back of the wrecker and took weapons out of the car.”

Redd and Richardson were each arrested and taken into custody.

“That vehicle was crime scene evidence,” the chief said. “They had no right to stop the wrecker and remove evidence from a vehicle that had been impounded by the police department to be processed in a crime. We want people to know anytime you take part in trying to hide or conceal or obstruct an investigation, we will charge you. So it’s best just to tell the truth.”

