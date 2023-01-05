Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon Published 7:07 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.

The company was started by two “crazy” cousins at a small storefront in Utah in 2017.

“Our cookies are delicious and take any celebration to the next level,” said Crumbl CEO and Co-founder Jason McGowan. “We offer takeout, local delivery, curbside pickup, nationwide shipping, and catering. When it comes to celebrating with friends and family, we want Crumbl there to make it even sweeter.”

Each week, guests will find traditional favorites such as the huge chocolate chip or iced sugar cookies. Then, more than 200 flavors rotate weekly. For example, this week’s rotating flavors are Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Cornbread (yes! Cornbread, smothered with honey butter glaze and a buttercream frosting), and Peanut Butter and Jelly. Some other popular rotating or seasonal flavors include Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, and Pumpkin Pie.

Another feature that makes Crumbl Cookies so popular is their extended hours in many markets. For example, the Hattiesburg location is open until 10 p.m. weeknights and midnight Fridays and Saturdays, making a stop after dinner or shopping tempting.

Crumbl Cookies also offers smaller versions of its jumbo cookies for catering and parties.

“Our catering cookies are perfect for dressing up all kinds of gatherings,” said Crumbl COO and Co-founder Sawyer Hemsley. “We also have delivery and digital gifting options, which help friends, families, and loved ones to connect from afar.”

The Tupelo location will be at King’s Crossing, a shopping development located at 3980 North Gloster Street near the Barnes Crossing Mall. An opening date has not been announced.