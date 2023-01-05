Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for Published 6:37 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working.

On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7.

Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious amount of money had been stolen from the business by an employee.

34-year-old Robert Walker, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of Embezzlement.

Walker was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.