Mississippi police: 15-year-old girl dead after suspect jumps from car, fires into crowd of teenagers walking down street Published 6:52 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Police say a 15-year-old female is dead a suspect jumped out of a vehicle and shot into a group of teens walking to the store.

Jackson Police launched a homicide investigation after the female was found dead at the intersection of Meadow Lane and McClure Road.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Hinds county coroner identified the teenager as 15-year-old Snamaya Anderson.

Witnesses say a group of teens was walking down the street when a person jumped out of a black vehicle and opened fire. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting, but believe the suspect to be another juvenile.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.