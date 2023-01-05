Mississippi Skies: Great weather continues before chances of rain this weekend Published 6:20 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Sunny skies and a breeze will welcome people outside across the state Thursday. Some places in northern Mississippi will be cool, but it almost feels like spring in southern regions.

There are several river flood warnings across the state including the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties.

Our next chance for rain comes Saturday, but it’s not looking like a severe weather event at this time.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy Thursday with a high near 52. Clear and cold tonight with a low right at the freezing mark.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog early and then sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear tonight with patchy fog in some locations with a low near 34.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high in the lower 60s across southern Mississippi. Patchy fog tonight with a low near 37.

Gulf Coast

Sunshine and a cool breeze with a high near 65 along the Gulf Coast. Clear and cool tonight with a low of 43.