Three police officers on leave after man dies in custody. Mississippi officials investigating.

Published 5:37 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Three police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died in their custody.

On Dec. 31, Jackson police officers responded to a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Beasley Road. During the investigation, officers took a man into custody, who then experienced a medical emergency.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but the person died at the scene. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

After the incident, officials with the Jackson Police Department said that three JPD officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

 

 

 

