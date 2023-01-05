UPDATE: Missing daughter of Mississippi lawmaker found safe in Florida Published 5:43 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

UPDATE

The daughter of Mississippi State Representative DeKeither Stamps has been found safe in Florida.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Mississippi State Representative has taken to social media to appeal for help finding his missing daughter.

District 66 Rep. DeKeither Stamps posted on Facebook that his daughter Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama driving a 2008 Honda Accord.

On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., Stamps posted a video on Facebook giving an update on the search and thanked everyone for the continuing efforts to find Kristian Stamps.

“If anybody has contact with my daughter, let her know I’m coming for you, we will find you and we will get you to safety,” DeKeither Stamps said. “The folks my daughter is with, just know, I’m coming for her and we’re going to scour the whole earth until we find her.”

DeKeither Stamps said every level of law enforcement has been activated in the search.

DeKeither Stamps asked any of his daughter’s friends at Enterprise High School to help tell what they know about the situation.

If you have any information regarding Kristian’s whereabouts, please call (334)347-2222.