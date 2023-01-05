UPDATE: Missing daughter of Mississippi lawmaker found safe in Florida

Published 5:43 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

UPDATE

The daughter of Mississippi State Representative DeKeither Stamps has been found safe in Florida.

ORIGINAL STORY

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A Mississippi State Representative has taken to social media to appeal for help finding his missing daughter.

District 66 Rep. DeKeither Stamps posted on Facebook that his daughter Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama driving a 2008 Honda Accord.

On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., Stamps posted a video on Facebook giving an update on the search and thanked everyone for the continuing efforts to find Kristian Stamps.

“If anybody has contact with my daughter, let her know I’m coming for you, we will find you and we will get you to safety,” DeKeither Stamps said. “The folks my daughter is with, just know, I’m coming for her and we’re going to scour the whole earth until we find her.”

DeKeither Stamps said every level of law enforcement has been activated in the search.

DeKeither Stamps asked any of his daughter’s friends at Enterprise High School to help tell what they know about the situation.

If you have any information regarding Kristian’s whereabouts, please call (334)347-2222.

More News

Mississippi community to honor ‘the whole story’ by unveiling 27 historical markers to African American landmarks

Mississippi police: 15-year-old girl dead after suspect jumps from car, fires into crowd of teenagers walking down street

Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for

Mississippi Skies: Great weather continues before chances of rain this weekend

Print Article