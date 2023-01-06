8 industries where job openings are increasing Published 10:30 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The American economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers.

Since the end of 2020, the U.S. economy has added more than 11 million jobs, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Still, across the country, the number of job openings fell by 4.2% in November compared to the same time in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund predicted earlier this month that the U.S. may be one of the world economies to avoid a contraction in 2023 because of its continued strong labor market. But the Fed, which controls a key interest rate for banks and consumers, is keeping a close eye on the numbers as it tries to fight inflation.

Stacker used data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report to see which industries grew job openings the most in November 2022 compared to a year prior. November data is preliminary. The Bureau of Labor Statistics records job openings on the last business day of the month, and calculates the rate as a percent of total employment plus job openings within the industry.

#8. Health care and social assistance

– Total job openings, November 2022: 1.94 million

— Annual increase: +0.9%

— One-month change: -3.1%

— 8.5 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#7. State and local education

– Total job openings, November 2022: 336,000

— Annual increase: +2.1%

— One-month change: +2.8%

— 3.1 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#6. Construction

– Total job openings, November 2022: 388,000

— Annual increase: +6.0%

— One-month change: -0.5%

— 4.8 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#5. Professional and business services

– Total job openings, November 2022: 2.03 million

— Annual increase: +6.4%

— One-month change: +11.7%

— 8.3 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#4. State and local government

– Total job openings, November 2022: 545,000

— Annual increase: +7.5%

— One-month change: +1.5%

— 5.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry

Note: Excludes state and local education, which is counted separately.

#3. Information

– Total job openings, November 2022: 211,000

— Annual increase: +9.3%

— One-month change: -4.5%

— 6.4 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#2. Mining and logging

– Total job openings, November 2022: 40,000

— Annual increase: +14.3%

— One-month change: -13.0%

— 5.9 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#1. Real estate and rental and leasing

– Total job openings, November 2022: 170,000

— Annual increase: +42.9%

— One-month change: -8.1%

— 6.7 job openings per total jobs in the industry