Mississippi man pleads guilty in connection with carjacking 81-year-old victim at gunpoint Published 6:25 am Friday, January 6, 2023

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty today to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court documents, David Demazzio Tyler, 32, of Jackosn carjacked an 81-year-old victim at gunpoint in Clinton, Mississippi on December 2, 2021.

On March 22, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Tyler for armed carjacking and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Tyler will be sentenced on April 18, 2023 in U.S. District Court in Jackson. He faces a minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Clinton Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica S. Terrill.

