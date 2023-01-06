Mississippi Skies: The next round of rain is coming, but what about severe storms?

Published 1:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Today's weather is a perfect day to enjoy some time at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

After one more pleasant day today, the next chance for rain is approaching quickly. We don’t expect severe weather this time, but additional rain isn’t good news for the multiple communities in Mississippi still under river flood warnings. Right now, minor flooding is occurring for the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties.  Let’s hope for people in those communities that the creeks and rivers can handle additional water.

In the meantime, the sun will shine brightly and temperatures will be seasonal.

North Mississippi

Sunny, breezy, and chilly with a high near 55 across northern Mississippi. Some clouds begin moving in with lows in the lower 40s.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog and some frost early, becoming sunny by midmorning with a high near 65. Clear tonight and cool with a low around 43 degrees.

South Mississippi

Frost and fog in places early, becoming sunny and warm with a high near 67. Clear tonight with lows in the mid-40s.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy along the coast today with highs in the mid60s. Clear tonight with a low of 47.

