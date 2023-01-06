Mississippi woman has decided to run for office to work with same supervisors who fired her as county administrator

Published 9:45 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman fired as county administrator has decided to run for chancery clerk and work beside the same supervisors who fired her.

Angie King, who was ousted on Tuesday from her job as county administrator in Adams County, has qualified as a candidate for Adams County Chancery Clerk.

Brandi Lewis, who is Chancery Clerk now, also has qualified and is seeking re-election.

By a three to two vote on Tuesday, the Adams County Board of Supervisors failed to reappoint King as county administrator, a position she has held since 2020 when Joe Murray retired.

Supervisors Wes Middleton, Kevin Wilson and Angela Hudson cast the three votes to remove King from her job. Supervisors Ricky Gray and Warren Gaines voted to retain King and said they were surprised by the move.

Lewis, as a chancery clerk, is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the county until supervisors appoint a new county administrator.

 

