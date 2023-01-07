Louisiana man dies after reportedly hitting log from overturned 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway Published 8:15 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

A Louisiana man died in a three-vehicle wreck after he hit a log from an overturned 18-wheeler that was also involved in the wreck.

According to WCBI in Columbus, two others were injured in a Thursday wreck on Highway 413 near French Camp in Choctaw County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that an 18-wheeler loaded with logs ran off the highway and overturned, losing its load.

During the incident, MHP reported that a vehicle driven by Brandon Cain of Kosciusko also ran off the road and hit a tree. Cain suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Glenn Norton of Metairie, Louisiana, was driving a third vehicle that reportedly went off the highway and hit a log from the overturned 18-wheeler. Norton was pronounced dead at the scene,

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.