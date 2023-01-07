Mississippi Skies: Rain for some, sunshine for others today in Mississippi Published 2:21 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

A big contrast in weather conditions will greet Mississippians today. Northern Mississippi will have a chance for some showers while southern Mississippi will see sunny skies as a low pressure begins moving through our state. The good news is that people having rain today should have a beautiful Sunday; however, it will be southern Mississippi’s turn for showers. There may be a few thunderstorms scattered into the mix, but the chance for severe weather is extremely low.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. A few thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon with highs near 59. More widespread showers overnight with a 70 percent chance of rain. Lows will drop into the 40s.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny today with a warm breeze with a high around 72. Tonight, mostly cloudy with widespread showers moving in late and a low of 53.

South Mississippi

Sunny and warm today with a high in the mid-70s. Winds could gust to 20 miles per hour. Partly cloudy tonight with a 40 percent chance of rain moving in late and a low near 53.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a pleasant Gulf breeze and a high in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy tonight and cool with a low around 51.