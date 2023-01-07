Officials looking suspect who stole Mississippi police car, then dropped it off at repair shop two days later Published 7:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for a man who reportedly stole a police squad car and then dropped it off at a repair shop two days later.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that a Waynesboro police car was stolen Tuesday night. The car was reported stolen Wednesday morning when the deputy in charge of the vehicle left for work.

The suspect who stole the car was recorded on video surveillance paying for gas at a gas station south of Laurel in Pendorff.

Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found the stolen vehicle at a Laurel repair shop on Thursday morning after someone dropped the car off for work.

The Waynesboro Police report that two rifles, an AM/FM radio and several items were stolen from the vehicle.

Laurel Police reportedly have recovered evidence in the vehicle that they believe will help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).