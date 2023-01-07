Officials looking suspect who stole Mississippi police car, then dropped it off at repair shop two days later

Published 7:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Mississippi Today

Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for a man who reportedly stole a police squad car and then dropped it off at a repair shop two days later.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that a Waynesboro police car was stolen Tuesday night. The car was reported stolen Wednesday morning when the deputy in charge of the vehicle left for work.

The suspect who stole the car was recorded on video surveillance paying for gas at a gas station south of Laurel in Pendorff.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found the stolen vehicle at a Laurel repair shop on Thursday morning after someone dropped the car off for work.

The Waynesboro Police report that two rifles, an AM/FM radio and several items were stolen from the vehicle.

Laurel Police reportedly have recovered evidence in the vehicle that they believe will help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

More News

No diets here: It’s Carnival season in Mississippi!

Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection

Louisiana man dies after reportedly hitting log from overturned 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway

Mississippi firefighters say young driver lucky after car crashes, ends up submerged in water

Print Article