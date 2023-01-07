Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday at an intersection along a Mississippi interstate frontage road.

The accident, involving four vehicle, occurred Thursday at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart in Jackson,

Officials with the Hinds County Coroner office report that the victims in the accident were Gary Tomlinson, 69, of Clinton, and William Addkinson, 81, of Jackson.

The crash remains under investigation.

