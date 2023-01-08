Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters Published 2:23 pm Sunday, January 8, 2023

An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release.

John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and providing contraband to a federal prisoner.

Payne had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

Court documents show Payne mailed two letters to inmates at the Yazoo County Federal Correctional Facility in Yazoo County, Mississippi.

The letters contained Suboxone a prescription drug used to opioid addiction.

The drugs were hidden between two pictures in one letter and between a picture and a Walmart receipt in another letter.

Payne was on federal probation at the time of his arrest after having served prison time for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.