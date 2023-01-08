Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December

Published 6:57 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December.

Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media.

Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9.

Gray may be driving a white 1989 Nissan truck with the Mississippi license plate T96253.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with “LOVE’ across the front and a red and blue hat.

Anyone who has seen Gray is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788.

 

…..

