Mississippi investigators: Deaths of mother, 3-year-old child investigated as double homicide Published 6:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating a double homicide in the town of Bolton.

MBI officials report that a 38-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child were reportedly killed on Saturday.

Officials did not release any other information about the incident, including the cause of the deaths or the identity of the victims.

MBI says the investigation is ongoing.