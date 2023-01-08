Mississippi investigators: Deaths of mother, 3-year-old child investigated as double homicide

Published 6:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating a double homicide in the town of Bolton.

MBI officials report that a 38-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child were reportedly killed on Saturday.

Officials did not release any other information about the incident, including the cause of the deaths or the identity of the victims.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

MBI says the investigation is ongoing.

More News

After 90 years, Mississippi club goes in new direction, splits from Pilgrimage tradition

Young Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway

Forget frogs. Mississippi man pushes for center against extinction of young black males.

Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December

Print Article