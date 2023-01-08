Oh, I wish I drove the Oscar Mayer Weiner! Hotdoggers wanted for one year gig Published 2:59 pm Sunday, January 8, 2023

The Oscar Mayer brand is searching for its next group of Hotdoggers, the people known for driving large hotdog vehicles around the country.

Information from the job description shows the perfect candidates are “outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.”

Requirements include being a BA or BS grad, usually in public relations, journalism, marketing, or similar field.

Although the biggest perk is seeing the country through the windshield of the Weinermobile, candidates become brand ambassadors and work with journalists at newspapers, radio stations, and TV stations. Hotdoggers meet people and represent the brand at hundreds of events during their one-year tenures.

“Wienermobile vehicles travel through all regions of the country visiting big cities and small towns alike, bringing miles of smiles to millions,” the job description reads. “Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has become an American icon for more than 80 years and provides a Wiener Whistle and a smile for all. Oscar Mayer uses the Wienermobile at special events throughout the country and they need people like you to coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management.”

People interested in applying should visit https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile for an application.