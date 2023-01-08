Young Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway Published 7:30 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,

The accident near the Alabama state line happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports, Macarilla was traveling west in a 2019 Nissan Sentra on U.S. 98 when it collided with a pair of vehicles driving east.

The drivers traveling east on the highway were Damian Cunningham,47, of Mobile, who was driving in a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup and Johnathon Brantley, 50, of Forest, who was driving in a 2014 Honda Accord.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.