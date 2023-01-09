Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi Published 7:30 am Monday, January 9, 2023

An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown.

Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Brown was arrested in Ellisville and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending extradition back to Arizona.