Mississippi coroner: Bodies of woman, child were in advanced stage of decomposition when discovered

Published 7:01 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Officials say that the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were in advanced stages of decomposition when they were discovered Saturday.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the cause of death in the case is unknown and is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Officials on Saturday said the incident is being investigated as a double homicide. The two victims were identified as Terry Collins, 38, and Alextra Collins, 3.

Their bodies were found Saturday afternoon on L. C. Turner Circle in Bolton.

Autopsies have been scheduled with the state medical examiner’s office.

