Mississippi Skies: Nice today, but storms on the horizon Published 1:30 am Monday, January 9, 2023

We’ll get a couple nice days to welcome us to the first full week for many folks after Christmas and the holiday season. Temperatures will be a little above average and we’ll have a mixture of sunshine and partly cloudy skies across the Magnolia State. There will be a couple nice days between this past weekend’s storm system and a midweek cold front that couple bring some more storms. We’ll find out how strong those storms will be in a day or two.

North Mississippi

Patchy fog early, then becoming sunny with a high in the mid-50s. Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with a low near 36.

Central Mississippi

Partly cloudy and breezy with a high near 57. A few remaining clouds tonight and chilly with a low around 36.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy throughout southern Mississippi with highs near 60. Cool tonight with a low of 37 and partly cloudy skies.

Gulf Coast

Pleasant with sunny skies and a breezy 63 degrees today. Tonight, partly cloudy and chilly with a low of 42.