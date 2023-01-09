Mississippi woman dies after being trapped in weekend house fire Published 5:32 am Monday, January 9, 2023

A Mississippi woman died in a weekend house fire after firefighters tried to rescue her from the blaze.

The New Albany Fire Department confirmed the fatality in a post on social media Sunday morning.

“It is with much sadness that NAFD confirms that we were dispatched to a fire on the east side of the city at 203 Hampton with a person trapped inside,” the post said. “Fire crew rescue personnel made every effort to locate the victim and remove them to safety, but were unsuccessful.”

Since the post, the victim has been identified by officials at the Union County Coroner’s Office as 63-year-old Pamela Mitchell.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshall was on the scene Sunday to review the scene and investigate the circumstances of the fire.

This is the first fire fatality for the New Albany Fire Department in more than a decade. No foul play is suspected in the incident.

